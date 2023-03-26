Environment

rnz.co.nz

Kiwis urged to show some love to native butterflies

10:46am
he host plant of the red admiral is the stinging nettle - a plant many gardeners regard as a weed.

he host plant of the red admiral is the stinging nettle - a plant many gardeners regard as a weed. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

The Moths and Butterflies of New Zealand Trust are concerned most people do not know about the country's native butterflies.

By Libby Kirkby-McLeod of rnz.co.nz

For over 15 years, the trust has worked to engage New Zealanders and ensure our biodiversity promotes a thriving moth and butterfly population.

Jacqui Knight said Kiwis loved the monarch butterfly and grew swan plants to encourage them, but our New Zealand butterflies needed support too.

"Every butterfly species has its own family of plants. We have a gorgeous red admiral butterfly, and its host plant is stinging nettle," she said.

The problem was most people saw stinging nettle and thought: 'Let's get rid of it.' This was a problem for the red admiral.

The copper butterfly.

The copper butterfly. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Knight said the New Zealand copper butterfly relied on the pohuehue plant as its host.

"It's a wonderful small-leafed shrub that grows near the coast," she said.

Knight used to think she was helping caterpillars by moving them, but what they most needed was for people not to interfere.

"An entomologist reminded me some years ago that caterpillars have been doing quite nicely for millions of years without my help."

Sunscreen, cleaning products, make-up and hand sanitiser, could all damage the sensitive caterpillar skin.

Caterpillars could move up to 30m or 40m to pupate, which was why people might sometimes find them on the ground. Anyone finding one and moving it back to the host plant was not helping it.

Knight said if people took the time to learn about our native butterflies and the plants that hosted them, they would be doing butterflies and the environment a big favour.

"Butterflies are pollinators, and they are also an indicator species which means when you see no butterflies, you know there is something going on with the environment."

New ZealandEnvironmentConservationAnimals

SHARE

More Stories

Kea spotted in Christchurch's Port Hills for first time in years

Kea spotted in Christchurch's Port Hills for first time in years

The Kea Conservation Trust wants to hear about more sightings after two kea were spotted in the past two months.

Sat, Mar 25

Wounded dog’s leg amputated after owner didn’t take it to vet

Wounded dog’s leg amputated after owner didn’t take it to vet

The owner has been fined $200 for failing to ensure the injured greyhound received treatment for the wound the man said was caused by a spider bite three years earlier.

Fri, Mar 24

Microplastics detected in every sponge sample from Wellington bays

Microplastics detected in every sponge sample from Wellington bays

Fri, Mar 24

1:48

Half of all cosmetics have 'forever chemicals' - NZ wants to ban them

Half of all cosmetics have 'forever chemicals' - NZ wants to ban them

Thu, Mar 23

Thousands of eels wash up on Canterbury farm in storm surge

Thousands of eels wash up on Canterbury farm in storm surge

Thu, Mar 23

0:46

Horse dies after being hit by vehicle on SH2 near Waihi

Horse dies after being hit by vehicle on SH2 near Waihi

Thu, Mar 23

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

More prescriptive curriculum helps neurodiverse students - National

16:31

More prescriptive curriculum helps neurodiverse students - National

31 mins ago

Four injured after crash on State Highway 3 in Taranaki

Four injured after crash on State Highway 3 in Taranaki

57 mins ago

Deputy PM says she wouldn't have gone to Posie Parker counter-protest

25:51

Deputy PM says she wouldn't have gone to Posie Parker counter-protest

12:48pm

Light falls short in title challenge but earns respect for toughness

Light falls short in title challenge but earns respect for toughness

12:20pm

'Extreme' summer has southern farmers feeling ignored

'Extreme' summer has southern farmers feeling ignored

SPONSORED

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video