New Zealand
1News

International brewers flock to Tasman for booming hop season

By Jessica Roden, 1News Reporter
8:04pm

Beer brewers and hop distributors from around the world have flocked to the Tasman region this week as harvest gets into full swing.

The New Zealand hop industry has gone from strength to strength in recent years with this year promising more of the same.

NZ Hops general manager of sales and marketing Blair Stewart said the industry has seen incredible growth.

"Hop production in New Zealand has gone crazy really. And it really rides off the back of the craft beer boom which over the last fifteen years has really increased five fold."

In 2019 New Zealand produced around 1500 metric tonnes of hops. And this year it's expected that will grow to around 2500.

It's a big industry now, worth about $90 million to the economy, with most hops grown in Nelson.

Dean Palmer, of Hinetai Hops in Tapawera, said showcasing the hops to the international customers is really important.

"For me it's great to make that connection, all the way from the farm to their brewery and to see how excited they are."

Palmer said there's been incredible growth in the region recently.

"You know the Tasman region is renowned for horticulture and it's perfectly suited to hops and that comes through in the product as well.

"So there has been extensive development, particularly in this area in the last seven to eight years."

One of those who has come from afar this week is Pascal Fritz from Yakima Chief Hops in the United States.

He said despite the long trip, it was worth it. "The aroma hops are unbelievable down here," Fritz said.

"New Zealand hops are so unique because they just bring a totally different quality compared to North America hops."

Paul Corbett, of Charles Faram in the UK, said they'd been buying New Zealand hops for decades and they keep getting "better and better".

"The new world flavours of the New Zealand hops are just unbeatable. You can't get anything like it in the UK."

While New Zealand still represents a small proportion of the international market, its reputation is growing.

New ZealandTasmanAlcoholFarmingNelson

SHARE

More Stories

Crate Day sees spike in Waikato ED alcohol admissions – study

Crate Day sees spike in Waikato ED alcohol admissions – study

Those taking part in the early December event are encouraged to attempt to consume a crate of 12 large 745ml bottles of beer, containing 300 grams of pure alcohol.

Fri, Mar 24

Global shipping giant Maersk pulls New Zealand coastal service

Global shipping giant Maersk pulls New Zealand coastal service

The Maritime Union says the move is a step backwards for our supply chain security.

Tue, Mar 21

PM responds to chief of staff lobbying revelations

PM responds to chief of staff lobbying revelations

Tue, Mar 21

PM’s chief of staff lobbied against liquor reforms now binned

PM’s chief of staff lobbied against liquor reforms now binned

Tue, Mar 21

No timeline for repair of out-of-action Interislander Kaitaki ferry

No timeline for repair of out-of-action Interislander Kaitaki ferry

Thu, Mar 16

Fonterra plan to return $800m to shareholders after profit jump

Fonterra plan to return $800m to shareholders after profit jump

Thu, Mar 16

Latest

Popular

18 mins ago

Hurricanes secure 59-0 win over Moana Pasifika at Mt Smart

Hurricanes secure 59-0 win over Moana Pasifika at Mt Smart

55 mins ago

Black Caps thrash Sri Lanka by 198 runs in 1st ODI

Black Caps thrash Sri Lanka by 198 runs in 1st ODI

8:51pm

Mahuta tells China of concerns over lethal aid to Russia

Mahuta tells China of concerns over lethal aid to Russia

8:24pm

Highlanders beat Fijian Drua 57-24 despite injuries

Highlanders beat Fijian Drua 57-24 despite injuries

8:13pm

Matatū beat Chiefs Manawa in dramatic Aupiki final

Matatū beat Chiefs Manawa in dramatic Aupiki final

SPONSORED

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video