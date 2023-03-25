International brewers flock to Tasman for booming hop season

Beer brewers and hop distributors from around the world have flocked to the Tasman region this week as harvest gets into full swing.
The New Zealand hop industry has gone from strength to strength in recent years with this year promising more of the same.
NZ Hops general manager of sales and marketing Blair Stewart said the industry has seen incredible growth.
"For me it's great to make that connection, all the way from the farm to their brewery and to see how excited they are."
Palmer said there's been incredible growth in the region recently.
"You know the Tasman region is renowned for horticulture and it's perfectly suited to hops and that comes through in the product as well.
"So there has been extensive development, particularly in this area in the last seven to eight years."
"New Zealand hops are so unique because they just bring a totally different quality compared to North America hops."
"The new world flavours of the New Zealand hops are just unbeatable. You can't get anything like it in the UK."
