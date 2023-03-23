Rower Emma Twigg confirms she'll defend Olympic title in Paris

Since winning gold in the single sculls at the Tokyo Olympics, Emma Twigg has been taking things year by year, refusing to commit to anything further. Today that changed.

The 36-year-old has been named in Rowing New Zealand’s 2023 Elite Squad and confirmed to 1News that she will be at the 2024 Games.

“Every day I wake up and go 'wow, I’d love to go for a row on Lake Karapiro' and I’m a happy athlete so it makes sense,” says Twigg.

While the idea of spending hours rowing up and down the lake or sweating on the rowing machines in the gym isn’t everyone’s idea of a fun morning out, the four-time Olympian somehow still has the drive to keep chasing improvements.

“While the passion is still there then I’ll show up every morning and push myself to the limits."

At last year’s World Championships Twigg was beaten by a rower 12 years her junior, the Netherlands' Karolien Florijn, who’s dominated the women’s single since switching to the boat after Tokyo.

Twigg sees the age difference as an experience gap that works in her favour.

“Every time I’ve been to a Games I’ve learnt something and had some hard lessons along the way and that’s the thing I love about rowing and about sport is you can always try to remedy your mistakes and be better and I still feel like I can be better.”

Twigg doesn’t hesitate when asked if she can win a second gold in Paris.

“Absolutely without a doubt. I certainly wouldn’t be standing here today if I didn’t think I could defend my title."

While Twigg’s inclusion in this year’s elite squad is no surprise the addition of Robbie Manson is.

The men’s single sculls world record holder didn’t compete in Tokyo and had an extended break from rowing before racing at the National Championships earlier this year.

He’s been named in the men’s sculling squad as New Zealand looks to rebuild after a number of retirements following the last Olympics.