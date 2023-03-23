Nuclear submarines, not-so-secret security pacts - let’s talk AUKUS

You may have heard a lot about nuclear-powered submarines lately and something called AUKUS (here’s a clue – it’s not a creature).

Here’s why it’s such a big deal (and why New Zealand’s not involved).

What is Aukus?

Let’s start with the basics.

It’s an acronym that represents three of the Five Eyes countries - Australia, United Kingdom and the United States.

By definition, to “translate the promise of today’s maturing technologies such as quantum and artificial intelligence into tomorrow’s military edge.”

What does that mean? It’s a defence partnership specifically aimed at combatting China’s assertiveness.

And the reason New Zealand and Canada aren’t involved is because of the two pledges that define the pact, namely the first one, which involves nuclear-powered (not armed) submarines.

The first pledge

AUKUS pledge

The first pledge involves the United Kingdom and the United States helping Australia build at least eight submarines.

New Zealand’s waters are nuclear-free regardless of whether the underwater vehicles are armed or powered, which is why Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says the subs won’t ever be welcomed into our waters.

What's with the submarines?

AUKUS submarines (Source: 1News)

Because the submarines are nuclear-powered, they’re more stealth than conventional ones.

They also have greater range and can stay underwater for up to three months with hundreds of people onboard.

How will it work?

AUKUS submarine deal (Source: 1News)

The sub deal works in three parts.

Phase one rolls out by the end of 2027, with UK and US submarines rotating through Australia for the next few years.

Phase two will roll out by 2030 when Australia buys three to five existing Virginia Class submarines from the US.

Phase three occurs between 2050-2060. In this phase comes the new generation hybrid submarines, which combine British design with American technology.

Eventually Australia will be able to build their own too.

The second pledge

Anthony Albanese, Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak (Source: Getty)

The second pledge focuses on Australia, United Kingdom and the United States protecting each other and the rest of the Indo-Pacific region.

International relations expert Robert Patman says this is where the China part of the security pact comes in.

“This is an attempt of course to counter the growing military power of China which shouldn’t be underestimated,” says Patman.

Experts say ironically the deal which has aimed to keep China at bay has agitated them even more.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning has confirmed this with a simple but effectively issued warning.

“We urge Britain, Australia and the United States to abandon the cold war mentality and zero sum game,” says Ning.

And that has been doubled down on by China’s President Xi Jinping, who has recently promised to continue military expansion and moves into the Pacific.

Jinping pledged to continue building what on he described as a "Great Wall of Steel", capable of “effectively safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests.”

China by numbers

China, Xi Jinping (Source: 1News)

Last year Statista reported China had the largest armed forces in the world by active duty with approximately 2.5 million active soldiers.

Its arsenal includes 3377 aircraft, 383 naval vessels, 5400 tanks and an additional 7350 infantry fighting vehicles, along with 350 nuclear warheads.

And as part of its strategy to counter western alliances, China has fostered a “no limits” partnership with Russia.