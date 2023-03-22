Razor's rise: Timeline of how Robertson became All Blacks coach

1News takes a look at the timeline of how Scott Robertson became All Blacks coach after yesterday's announcement he will be taking over after the World Cup.

December, 2012: After five years learning the ropes assisting Rob Penney and then Tabai Matson, Scott Robertson is appointed head coach of Canterbury for the 2013 ITM Cup.

October, 2013: The rugby world witnesses a new tradition being established with Robertson busting out his breakdancing after winning his first title as a coach - the 2013 ITM Cup Premiership - with Canterbury's 29-13 win over Wellington in the capital.

November, 2014: Robertson is named head coach of the New Zealand under-20s, also known as the "Baby Blacks", for the 2015 World Rugby Under 20 Championship.

June, 2015: Robertson wins the Under-20 World Cup with NZ, beating England 21-16 with future stars such as Akira Ioane and Otere Black featuring.

October, 2015: A stellar year continues for Robertson as Canterbury win the ITM Cup Premiership again, pipping Auckland 25-23 in the final.

Scott Robertson celebrates with Canterbury after the 2015 ITM Cup Premiership final. (Source: Photosport)

June, 2016: Robertson is appointed head coach for the Crusaders for the following year. Canterbury farewells their coach with another Premiership title, beating Tasman 43-27 in the final.

It's not all fairytale endings though, with Robertson leading the Baby Blacks once more at the 2016 World Rugby Under 20 Championship where they fail to reach the playoffs after losing to Ireland 33-24 in pool play with South Africa advancing as the best second-placed pool team.

August, 2017: Robertson becomes only the second first-year coach to win a Super Rugby championship [after Dave Rennie] with the Crusaders' 25-17 win over the Lions in Johannesburg; a red card to Kwagga Smith in the first half costing the hosts considerably.

August, 2018: The foundations of Razor's reign are laid with a second-straight title, beating the Lions again 37-18. He again follows Rennie's footsteps being the second rookie coach to win two titles in two seasons.

July, 2019: In winning the Crusaders' third successive title [a comfortable 19-3 win over the Jaguares in a home final], Robertson became the first "rookie" Super Rugby coach to win three successive titles in their first three seasons as a head coach.

December, 2019: Ian Foster is appointed as Sir Steve Hansen’s successor after the Rugby World Cup in Japan (where they were well beaten by England in the semifinal). Foster beats Robertson to the job.

Ian Foster during his press conference as new All Blacks coach. (Source: Photosport)

August, 2020: After Super Rugby is forced to break into regionalised competitions due to Covid-19 and travel restrictions, Robertson and the Crusaders win a fourth-straight title by topping the table in the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition. The season finishes in anti-climactic fashion with the Blues denied a chance to win the title after their final match against the Crusaders is cancelled by Alert Level 3 restrictions in Auckland.

October, 2020: Retained Bledisloe Cup with a 16-all draw in Wellington and a 27-7 victory at Eden Park.

November, 2020: All Blacks endure a difficult, Covid-affected, Rugby Championship during which they were based in Australia. They lost 24-22 to the Wallabies in Brisbane before suffering their first ever loss to Argentina (25-15) in Sydney. A fortnight later they thrashed the Pumas 38-0.

May, 2021: A fifth Super Rugby title for Robertson's Crusaders as they beat the Chiefs 24-13 in the Super Rugby Aotearoa final.

June, 2021: Robertson and the Crusaders are denied a sixth piece of silverware as they finish third in the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman table on points differential behind the also-undefeated Blues and Highlanders, who go on to play the final instead.

The crowd at the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman final between the Blues and Highlanders. (Source: Photosport)

July, 2021: The All Blacks beat Fiji twice and thrash Tonga.

Robertson puts some pressure on NZR and Foster, announcing he will stay with the Crusaders until 2024. After that, his future is unclear but most likely headed to the international stage one way or another.

August, 2021: The All Blacks sweep Australia in three Tests.

September, 2021: Another Rugby Championship based in Australia. The All Blacks beat Argentina twice and then the Springboks in Townsville 19-17 before losing to the Boks 31-29 on the Gold Coast.

October/November, 2021: Run up big scores away against the USA, Wales and Italy before crashing to earth in defeats to Ireland in Dublin and France in Paris. The All Blacks looked tired and toothless in the losses.

June, 2022: Back to full-strength as Super Rugby Pacific, the Crusaders added a sixth-straight title with a clinical performance against the high-flying Blues at Eden Park, shutting down the star-studded Auckland side 21-7.

July, 2022: Ireland make history by beating the All Blacks 2-1 to win the series in New Zealand. The concerns about a lack of physicality from the pack the previous year are borne out, as is a lack of penetration on attack. After the final loss in Wellington the next day’s All Blacks press conference is cancelled. Forwards coach John Plumtree and backs coach Brad Mooar are sacked.

Ireland score against the All Blacks from a lineout maul in the third Test in Wellington last year, a victory which allowed them to claim the series. (Source: Photosport)

Jason Ryan, Robertson’s assistant at the Crusaders, is appointed as forwards coach.

August, 2022: Crisis time as the All Blacks lose 26-10 to the Boks at Mbombele Stadium. It’s understood Scott Robertson is contacted about his availability to take over.

All Blacks rally to beat Boks 35-23 at Ellis Park in a remarkable comeback. Will it be enough for Foster?

On his return home, Foster has his future secured by the NZ Rugby board until after the World Cup.

The All Blacks promptly lose to Argentina in Christchurch, the first time they have lost to the Pumas at home. They thrash the visitors a week later in Hamilton.

Beat Wallabies 39-37 in a controversial Test in Melbourne during which the Aussies are penalised for time wasting, allowing the All Blacks back in the match.

Thrash Wallabies 40-14 at Eden Park.

November, 2022: All Blacks look scratchy in beating Japan in Tokyo, better against Wales in Cardiff, and ordinary again in beating Scotland 31-23 in Edinburgh.

Contrive to throw away a big lead against England to draw 25-all at Twickenham.

December, 2022: NZR boss Mark Robinson confirms the All Blacks head coach for 2024 and beyond will be announced before the World Cup.

NZR CEO Mark Robinson. (Source: Photosport)

February, 2023: Robertson makes waves with an upbeat press conference, saying he knows his All Blacks coaching fate but is letting NZR announce it.

March, 2023: NZR chair Dame Patsy Reddy says new coach will be announced in 4-6 weeks. Foster states he will not reapply.

March 21, 2023: Scott Robertson announced as All Blacks head coach.