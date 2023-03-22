'Narcissistic' - Sonny Bill Williams takes aim at Paul Gallen

There is no love lost between Sonny Bill Williams and Paul Gallen, with the former Kiwi and All Black labelling the Australian an "narcissistic type of man".

A bout between the pair has never eventuated despite plenty of hype, and with Gallen having hung up his gloves it seems unlikely to ever happen.

Having lost his first fight of his pro career to Mark Hunt in November, it seems hints Williams would also be stepping out of the ring have come to nothing, telling the Sydney Morning Herald he's eyeing a return to full-time training when Ramadan ends in a month.

Williams was asked by Adrian Proszenko whether he would try lure Gallen out of retirement for the fight many want to see.

"Nothing is off the table."

ADVERTISEMENT

Williams then expressed his true feelings about the former Sharks, NSW and Australia forward.

"With that guy, I can’t really stand him, the narcissistic type of man,” Williams told the SMH.

"For me, those types of guys aren’t in my circle. It’s not that I don’t respect what he has done in the sport, but as a man, I wouldn’t ever say we would be friends or let a guy like that in my circle.

"Am I willing to give him a hiding and make some money off it? Of course. But he’s retired, so good on him. He’s done well, he has come out and said he has made all this money and whatever it is, so good on him.

"I respect what he has done in the game, he has been a toiler who has made a lot of money out of boxing through hard work."

According to the SMH, the pair are both on the commentary team for Nine, but haven't been rostered on the same match.

Gallen bemused

ADVERTISEMENT

Gallen, whose last fight was a win over Justin Hodges - another former league star - in November, was bemused by the comments.

"I don't know what to make of it all. As a person who feels he's so holy and nice I'm just amazed by his comments," he told Nine.

"I've never passed judgement on him as a person. The worst thing I've said about him is he's scared of fighting me.

"The only time I called him dumb is when he said I'm not a good person. Who is he to judge anyone as a person? He's got no right to do that, no one does. I think people are sick of it. It's bullshit."