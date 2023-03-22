New Zealand
1News

Mum of Kiwi thought killed in Ukraine: 'An awesome son and father'

8:32am
New Zealand-trained soldier Kane Te Tai.

New Zealand-trained soldier Kane Te Tai. (Source: Sunday)

The mother of a Kiwi solider believed to have been killed on the frontlines in Ukraine says she has never fully understood why he went to the war zone.

New Zealand-trained Kane Te Tai has been fighting in Ukraine and had been keeping daily contact with his family back home. However, his mother Ngaire Te Tai told the New Zealand Herald the contact had suddenly stopped.

And she said in an interview with RNZ that she never fully came to terms with his motivation for going.

"I tried to understand why he left the country and went to Ukraine. I still don't understand. But I kind of do too, if you know what I mean."

She paid tribute to an "awesome son, father, uncle and brother".

Just last week he posted a video from Ukraine showing the moment he reunited with his friend who had been held captive for months.

And In April last year the father of one told TVNZ: “I’m hoping to come back, it will be great to see home again. But if not I’ve had a lot of good times, I’ve met a lot of great people and I’ve got to sort of accept that.”

Kane te Tai spoke to Sunday last April before going to Ukraine:

Te Tai’s friend, veteran Aaron Wood, says they last spoke on Sunday. Te Tai spoke of his personal growth in Ukraine and how he was keen to come home and get back to the real world. He told Wood he felt he had done good work and was training his replacement.

Two New Zealanders have already been killed in Ukraine. Dominic Abelen, 28, was on leave without pay from the New Zealand Defence Force when he was killed in Donetsk in August. His body has not been returned to his family.

Andrew Bagshaw, a dual New Zealand and British citizen, was killed in the town of Soledar when his car was hit by an artillery shell in January. He was 47.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and trade maintains New Zealanders should not travel to Ukraine.

New ZealandRussia invades Ukraine

SHARE

More Stories

Kiwi soldier reportedly killed in Ukraine

Kiwi soldier reportedly killed in Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed it was aware of reports of a death of a New Zealander in Ukraine late this afternoon.

6:26pm

Criteria widened for Ukrainians fleeing war to settle in NZ

Criteria widened for Ukrainians fleeing war to settle in NZ

The visa had initially allowed Ukrainians living in New Zealand to bring their parents and wider family to New Zealand. The relatives who can be sponsored have now also been broadened.

Tue, Feb 28

Former NZ soldier to fight in Ukraine, defying Govt warnings

Former NZ soldier to fight in Ukraine, defying Govt warnings

Sun, Feb 26

2:37

Ukraine family resettled in Auckland hopes for freedom, one year on

Ukraine family resettled in Auckland hopes for freedom, one year on

Sat, Feb 25

2:36

NZ hits Russia with new sanctions as Ukraine war marks 1 year

NZ hits Russia with new sanctions as Ukraine war marks 1 year

Fri, Feb 24

4:09

Wellington community gathers to mark 1 year of Ukraine war

Wellington community gathers to mark 1 year of Ukraine war

Fri, Feb 24

1:03

Latest

Popular

10 mins ago

LIVE

LIVE: Luxon talks education on visit to Auckland primary school

LIVE: Luxon talks education on visit to Auckland primary school

15 mins ago

Gwyneth Paltrow in court, lawyer calls ski collision story ‘BS’

Gwyneth Paltrow in court, lawyer calls ski collision story ‘BS’

37 mins ago

BREAKING

Beach Haven attack: Two teens plead not guilty to murder

Beach Haven attack: Two teens plead not guilty to murder

45 mins ago

2 baby victims of whooping cough a 'tragic start to epidemic'

2:00

2 baby victims of whooping cough a 'tragic start to epidemic'

9:26am

Whitelock, Reece injuries bring Razor back down to earth at Crusaders

Whitelock, Reece injuries bring Razor back down to earth at Crusaders

SPONSORED

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video