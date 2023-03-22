Govt launches campaign to support young people in break-ups

The Government has today launched a new campaign aimed at helping young people through break-ups by owning "the feels".

The campaign, called Love Better, aims to prevent family harm. It will initially support young people in break-ups, to improve attitudes to dealing with hurt.

It is supported by Youthline, with $6.4 million over three years allocated to it through prior funding announcements.

Associate Social Development Minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan announced the campaign at Youthline Auckland Central in Grey Lynn.

The announcement is a joint one with Prevention of Family Violence and Sexual Violence Minister Marama Davidson.

Radhakrishnan said the Government wanted to support young people to deal with hurt and know there was "a way through without harming themselves or others".

“Over 1,200 young Kiwis told us they need support to deal with early experiences of love and hurt, and break-ups were identified as a common challenge."

Radhakrishnan was referring to 2022 Kantar research, which found 62% of 16 to 24-year-olds had been through a break-up, and 72% of those had experienced or perpetrated harm.

A still from the Love Better campaign. (Source: Love Better)

The majority of those sampled - 55% - were not confident or only somewhat confident they could end a relationship without harm.

Radhakrishnan said by supporting young people through such formative experience, there could be a positive impact on how they approached future relationships.

The campaign asked young people to "own the feels" and featured young people sharing real stories to help their peers going through similar experiences.

“This is an authentic way to inspire others to build their own strength, self-worth, and resilience."

A joint statement from the ministers said the campaign was "world-leading". Radhakrishnan said the approach had not been trialled by any government around the world.

“New Zealand has shameful statistics of family and sexual violence and we need innovative approaches to break the cycle."

Davidson said the campaign's launch continued the Government's delivery on Te Aorerekura - the national strategy to eliminate family and sexual violence.

“This campaign sits alongside work already underway to support young people with healthy boundaries and attitudes to relationships, including the refresh of the school curriculum.”

Young people who need support can text lovebetter to 234, email lovebetter@youthline.co.nz, or phone their main support line on 0800 376 633.