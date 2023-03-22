Customers unable to check in at Christchurch Airport amid system outage

An Air New Zealand system outage temporarily saw passengers unable to check in at Christchurch Airport this evening.

Air New Zealand passengers were the only ones affected, a spokesperson for Christchurch Airport told 1News.

The national carrier has since "found a solution to its system outage".

"This is allowing the airline to check passengers in again, however it warns there may be impacts on other parts of its network as a result.

"The outage was not an airport one and did not affect any other airline."

In a statement, an Air New Zealand spokesperson told 1News the airline "experienced intermittent connectivity issues impacting some of our digital systems including check-in and loading systems at Christchurch Airport".

"Arrivals and departures have continued however we are experiencing some delays in to and out of the port. We are continuing to monitor the connectivity closely."

Air New Zealand customers have been advised to check the carrier's app and website for up to date flight information.

"We want to thank our customers for their patience while we work through this disruption."