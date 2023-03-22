New Zealand
1News

Customers unable to check in at Christchurch Airport amid system outage

7:01pm
Air New Zealand planes at Christchurch International Airport.

Air New Zealand planes at Christchurch International Airport. (Source: Getty)

An Air New Zealand system outage temporarily saw passengers unable to check in at Christchurch Airport this evening.

Air New Zealand passengers were the only ones affected, a spokesperson for Christchurch Airport told 1News.

The national carrier has since "found a solution to its system outage".

"This is allowing the airline to check passengers in again, however it warns there may be impacts on other parts of its network as a result.

"The outage was not an airport one and did not affect any other airline."

In a statement, an Air New Zealand spokesperson told 1News the airline "experienced intermittent connectivity issues impacting some of our digital systems including check-in and loading systems at Christchurch Airport".

"Arrivals and departures have continued however we are experiencing some delays in to and out of the port. We are continuing to monitor the connectivity closely."

Air New Zealand customers have been advised to check the carrier's app and website for up to date flight information.

"We want to thank our customers for their patience while we work through this disruption."

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyTravel

SHARE

More Stories

Mixed reactions at Canterbury meeting over wait list concerns

Mixed reactions at Canterbury meeting over wait list concerns

The issue of elective surgical wait lists blew up last week when senior surgeons went on the record about their concerns.

5:43pm

Cook Strait ferries cancelled as huge swells batter Wellington

Cook Strait ferries cancelled as huge swells batter Wellington

Meanwhile, further south, hundreds of Banks Peninsula residents are without power due to strong winds.

7:24am

1:15

Global shipping giant Maersk pulls New Zealand coastal service

Global shipping giant Maersk pulls New Zealand coastal service

Tue, Mar 21

David Benbow lawyer says Crown case 'flawed' as defence begins

David Benbow lawyer says Crown case 'flawed' as defence begins

Tue, Mar 21

2:16

Possible tornado as wild weather strikes South Island

Possible tornado as wild weather strikes South Island

Tue, Mar 21

0:23

Good Sorts: Meet the Timaru woman who never says no to visitors

Good Sorts: Meet the Timaru woman who never says no to visitors

Sun, Mar 19

2:40

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

UN: 26% of world lacks clean drinking water, 46% sanitation

UN: 26% of world lacks clean drinking water, 46% sanitation

36 mins ago

Pacific leaders inspired by creative approach to learning in NZ

2:24

Pacific leaders inspired by creative approach to learning in NZ

52 mins ago

Brave NSW mum remembered for saving son from the waves

Brave NSW mum remembered for saving son from the waves

7:31pm

Expert 'pretty concerned' with NZ's education system

Expert 'pretty concerned' with NZ's education system

7:01pm

Customers unable to check in at Christchurch Airport amid system outage

Customers unable to check in at Christchurch Airport amid system outage

SPONSORED

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video