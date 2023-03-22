Health
Canterbury health officials meet surgeons over wait list concerns

12:20pm
Christchurch Hospital.

Christchurch Hospital. (Source: istock.com)

Canterbury health officials have met with senior surgeons to discuss what’s been described by some as a crisis with elective surgery wait lists at Christchurch Hospital.

The meeting to discuss perioperative services as a whole was originally meant to be held on March 8, but had to be rescheduled to March 22, a spokesperson for Te Whatu Ora Waitaha told 1News.

The issue of elective surgical wait lists blew up last week when senior surgeons Professor Frank Frizelle and Christopher Wakeman went on the record expressing their concern for patients and over a lack of progress in fixing waiting times.

Te Whatu Ora Waitaha, formerly the Canterbury District Health Board, said all acute cancer and non-deferrable surgeries were still going ahead in Canterbury and that it's delivered 73% of planned surgeries in the year to date.

That comment was strongly rejected by Frizelle who described the comment as “complete bollocks” and “bullshit”.

The current situation has been worsened by the long standing issue of a lack of anaesthetic technicians, who are required for surgeries to go ahead.

1News understands there are currently 29 vacancies in the department.

Frizelle told 1News this morning’s meeting was encouraging and health officials seemed to be listening to their concerns.

He says Te Whata Ora has also taken some measure to improve acute surgical issues by hiring agency staff for cover and are addressing other issues of concern for anaesthetic technicians.

