The world's happiest countries in 2023 revealed

The world's happiest countries have been revealed today, with Finland taking the top spot for the sixth year in a row.

The 2023 World Happiness Report has found that happiness hasn't dropped globally in the past three years, despite Covid-19.

The global survey occurs each year and takes into account several factors of people's lives around the world, including social support, income, health, freedom, generosity, and absence of corruption.

Finland took the top spot, closely followed by Denmark and Iceland.

New Zealand was ranked 10th, above Australia (12th), the US (15th) and the UK (19th).

ADVERTISEMENT

More information from the report can be found here.