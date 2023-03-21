Harry Potter, Star Wars actor Paul Grant dies

Star Wars actor Paul Grant has died at the age of 56.

Grant - who played an Ewok in 1983's Return of the Jedi - collapsed outside King's Cross train station in London last week and he died yesterday.

Sophie Jayne Grant, his daughter, told Sky News: "I'm heartbroken ... No girl deserves their dad to be taken away ... He was so well known and loved [for his work]. He's gone too soon."

Grant's other film credits included appearances in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, the 1988 movie Willow and Labyrinth, the 1986 fantasy film that also starred David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly.

Grant is survived by his girlfriend Maria, his two daughters and his one son.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor's family have already set up a Go Fund Me page to raise funds towards his funeral.

The page reads: "He's going to missed if anyone could help would be much appreciated let's give him the best send off please. (sic)"