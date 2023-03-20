New Zealand
Police still seeking gang member after Wellington shooting

10:37am
Mongrel Mob gang member Sam Murray.

Mongrel Mob gang member Sam Murray. (Source: New Zealand Police)

Police are still searching for a wanted gang member following a shooting in Wellington last Friday.

They are seeking 36-year-old Mongrel Mob member Sam Murray, who is wanted for arrest after a violent incident where someone was shot in the leg on Owhiti St, Titahi Bay, last week.

The victim is currently in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Police said a significant number of officers are involved in the investigation, with multiple search warrants taking place. However, Murray and the weapon involved remain at large.

While he isn’t believed to be a threat to the public, police say Murray is possibly armed and should not be approached.

He has ties to Hawke’s Bay, and it is believed he might have travelled out of the Wellington region.

“Murray is likely actively avoiding Police, and we urge anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to call 111 immediately,” a police spokesperson said.

