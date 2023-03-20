Golf
Kiwi Danny Lee sinks putt, wins $6m on controversial LIV tour

1:16pm

Kiwi golfer Danny Lee has won over $6m after sinking a difficult putt in golf's renegade LIV Golf tour in Tucson, Arizona.

In just his second start in the Saudi Arabia-backed tour, Lee held off Brendan Steele, Louis Oosthuizen and Carlos Ortiz in a four-way playoff on the third play-off hole.

He nailed a putt from off the green to register a birdie for his first tournament win since 2015.

“The individual victory means a lot. I haven’t won since 2015. I just felt like winning is just not my thing but today just changed that. It’s good to see I’m capable of playing some good golf," he said afterwards.

Lee only joined the lucrative and controversial tour last month.

