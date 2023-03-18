New Zealand
More heavy rain, strong winds on the way for South Island

12:02pm
Severe weather warnings and watches for the South Island.

Severe weather warnings and watches for the South Island.

More severe weather is on the way for parts of the South Island, with heavy rain and strong northwest winds to hit overnight Sunday and during Monday.

"A front preceded by a strong northwest flow is expected to move onto the lower South Island early Monday morning, then continue moving north over the South Island during the remainder of Monday," MetService said.

A period of heavy rain is expected about Fiordland and Westland overnight Sunday and during Monday.

A heavy rain warning has been issued for Westland, and a heavy rain watch has been issued for Fiordland.

MetService warned northwest winds could rise to severe gale in exposed places of Fiordland from late Sunday until early Monday, and a strong wind watch has been issued.

MetService advised people to keep up to date with forecasts as other areas of the South Island could be added to the warnings and watches.

An orange heavy rain warning issued is in place for Westland south of Otira from 8am to 10pm on Monday.

Meanwhile, a heavy rain watch is in place for Fiordland from 11.00pm on Sunday to 11.00am on Monday.

The strong wind watch in Southland is in place from 9.00pm on Sunday to 6.00am on Monday.

