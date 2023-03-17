NZ junior ice hockey team wins gold at world championships

The New Zealand under-18 men’s ice hockey team have won gold at their World Championship event in Cape Town, South Africa this morning.

The Kiwi side won their final game 7-1 over South Africa to seal the gold medal for the IIHF Division 3, Group B event but needed some help along the way.

After losing 5-4 to Hong Kong earlier this week, New Zealand sat second on the table heading into their last game, meaning they needed Thailand to beat Hong Kong before a posting a big win over South Africa to reclaim the top spot in Group B.

Thailand delivered, beating Hong Kong 5-4 in a thrilling contest, leaving it all on the New Zealanders to bring the gold medal home in the following game.

The Kiwis took to the ice against South Africa and secured a 1-0 lead at the end of the first period. Three further goals in the second period would see them hold the lead at 4-1 going in to the third and tournament deciding period. A thrilling third period would see the Kiwis add three further goals to their total, ending the game 7-1 and winning the gold medal.

Head coach AJ Spiller said that the result was a fantastic achievement, and one that demonstrated the team’s hard work and determination.

"After many years of tournaments cancelled due to Covid-19, this is the first time this team has played together at a World Championship," Spiller said.

"The players have been hard at work, turning up to regional camps, working on their fitness and understanding what it means to be a team player, and I couldn’t be more proud of them and this achievement."

NZIHF President Andy Mills said this morning's result was a momentous occasion for the team and the NZIHF, winning the first gold for New Zealand since 2018, which was also awarded to the Under 18 Men’s team.

"We are so very proud of them and this achievement, something they truly deserve after putting in countless hours of training in the lead up to this event.

"This result bodes well for continuing the development model the NZIHF has been implementing over the last several years and I’m sure we’ll see these players representing New Zealand on the world stage again.”

The gold medal is New Zealand’s first for 2023, with a bronze medal awarded to the Ice Fernz in February. The Senior Men’s team will compete for their own world championship medal in Istanbul, Turkey in April in the Group B of Division II.