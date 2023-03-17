Cyclist injured after homemade e-bike explodes in Australia

A cyclist has escaped with minor injuries after his homemade e-bike exploded on his way to work in South Australia.

The fire began in the bike's battery as the man was cycling in the suburb of Waterloo Corner, 22 kilometres north of Adelaide, around 10am yesterday, Nine News reports.

The cyclist attempted to put out the blaze, but it soon led to a grass fire. The fire was put out by local fire services.

The Country Fire Service's Mark Ryan told Nine News the e-bike had been "built from scratch".

He said while similar homemade devices "have fire authorities on high alert", the batteries "are the biggest concern".

The man sustained minor burns to his stomach in the incident.