Stuart Nash resigns as Police Minister amid interference claims

Labour MP Stuart Nash has resigned as Police Minister amid claims of interference.

It comes after Nash asked the Police Commissioner about appealing a decision. He wasn't Police Minister at the time.

Making the comments on Newstalk ZB, Nash said he had "phoned up the Police Commissioner and said 'surely you're going to appeal this'", regarding a case.

“There’s been a couple of times when police have put these guys in front of judges, 'cause that’s the role of police and that’s up to judges to determine, and I’ve seen a couple of judgements, and actually one I phoned up the Police Commissioner and said surely you’re going to appeal this," he said.

This afternoon he offered his resignation to Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, who accepted.

Labour's Megan Woods will be the acting Police Minister "for the time being" Hipkins told media at Parliament.

Earlier in the day Nash had been defiant, standing by his comments on Newstalk ZB when asked by media.

Asked if he had interfered in police cases he said "hell no".

"I'm not interfering in any way.

"I thought it was a very bad decision and I stand by my criticism of that case.

"This is a guy who had no license, had illegal firearms and illegal ammunition and guns and the judge said well you were not part of a gang therefore you can have home detention."

Asked when the phone call was, he said he would provide the date at a later time.

"I didn't interfere in police matters, I asked the Commissioner a question.

"The Police Commissioner is a very enabled, very smart man who can make his own decisions, when he gets a mate calling him, questioning about the veracity of a case, it's up to him to determine."

National Party deputy leader Nicola Willis released a statement after Nash's resignation as Police Minister which calls for Hipkins to sack him from the resto of his portfolios.

"Mr Nash has shown a string of significant errors in judgement and seems to show no remorse," she said.

"His actions and comments have shown contempt for important principles of police and judicial independence. Both make him unfit to remain as a Minister in any portfolio, not just as Police Minister.

"Mr Hipkins is now making an error of judgement himself through his half measure of only accepting Mr Nash’s resignation as Police Minister. Mr Hipkins is not only soft on crime but also soft on his Ministers too.

"He should immediately relieve Mr Nash of all of his remaining ministerial positions."

Act Party leader David Seymour also called for Nash to be stripped of his remaining portfolios.

"Nash is unfit to be Minister for Economic Development, Forestry, or Oceans and Fisheries either. Stripping him of just his police portfolio doesn’t do justice to what a serious breach this is," Seymour said.

"The irony is that Nash’s defence was that he wasn’t Minister of Police at the time of his offence. Hipkins' weak response is to make sure he again isn’t the Minister of Police."

The Cabinet Manual states: "Ministers do not comment on or involve themselves in the investigation of offences or the decision as to whether a person should be prosecuted, or on what charge. Similarly, they should not comment on the results of particular cases, on matters that are subject to suppression orders, or on any sentence handed down by a court."

Full statement from Prime Minister Chris Hipkins

"This morning I was made aware of a media interview in which Minister Stuart Nash criticised a decision of the Court and said he had contacted the Police Commissioner to suggest the Police appeal the decision.

"The phone call took place in 2021 when he was not the Police Minister.

"Minister Nash has assured me he has no connection to the case in question or any individuals involved.

"He also assured me this was the only occasion that a conversation of this nature occurred with the Police Commissioner.

"Nevertheless, it’s my view Minister Nash’s action in contacting the Commissioner in relation to a possible appeal was unwise.

"It is also my view that his comments, both at the time on the judiciary and subsequently in defending his actions are inappropriate and represent an error of judgement.

"The Cabinet Manual sets out an expectation that Ministers exercise a professional approach and good judgement in their interactions with the public and officials, and in all their communications, personal and professional.

"Minister Nash’s comments on this occasion do not meet these standards.

"The Manual also sets out that Ministers should not comment on or involve themselves in the results of particular cases. Again Minister Nash’s actions do not meet this expectation.

"The Minister has reflected on his actions and agrees it is no longer tenable for him to hold the Police portfolio.

"As such Minister Nash has offered me his resignation from the Police portfolio, effective immediately. I have advised the Governor General to accept it and she has done so.

"Minister Megan Woods will be the acting Minister of Police for the time being."