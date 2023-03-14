New Zealand
1News

Alleged murderer's car may have new number plates - police

9:56am
Whitney Iraia-Burgess.

Whitney Iraia-Burgess. (Source: Supplied)

A woman being sought following the death of a man in Auckland's Grafton on Sunday is "still outstanding", police say.

Police are also seeking sightings of a grey Honda Accord, registration plate PHL347, believed to be linked to Whitney Iraia-Burgess — "however this may now have different number plates," Inspector Glenn Baldwin said this morning.

Police have a warrant to arrest Iraia-Burgess for the man's murder.

Baldwin said she should not be approached and if anyone sees her, they should call 111 immediately.

