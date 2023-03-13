New Zealand
1News

Covid-19: Two people in 30s among 22 deaths, 11,544 cases

1:06pm
A person holds a positive RAT test.

A person holds a positive RAT test. (Source: istock.com)

Covid-19 cases continue to rise, with 11,544 new infections reported over the past week.

The numbers cover the week from Monday, March 6 to Sunday, March 12.

As at midnight Sunday, there were 190 people in hospital with the virus.

Five people were in an intensive care or high dependency unit as at midnight Sunday.

Twenty-two more people with the virus have died, including two who were in their 30s.

Of the 22 people who have died, two were in their 60s, five were in their 70s, eight were in their 80s and three were aged over 90.

Fifteen were men and seven were women.

Six were from the Auckland region, five were from Canterbury, two each were from the Lakes and MidCentral districts, and one each were from Northland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Hawke's Bay, the Wellington region, South Canterbury and the Southern District.

The number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, is 2560.

Last week's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (279), Auckland (3216), Waikato (740), Bay of Plenty (386), Lakes District (244), Hawke's Bay (345), MidCentral District (449), Whanganui (159), Taranaki (220), Tairāwhiti (81), Wairarapa (180), Capital and Coast (822), Hutt Valley (296), Nelson Marlborough (474), Canterbury (2063), West Coast (112), South Canterbury (184) and Southern District (1252).

The location of 42 cases is unknown.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 1644. The seven-day rolling average of RAT results is 2477.

New ZealandCovid-19

SHARE

More Stories

Current school Covid protections 'unacceptable' - researchers

Current school Covid protections 'unacceptable' - researchers

Health researchers warn the lack of Covid protections in schools could drive another outbreak of the virus.

Sat, Mar 11

9:08

Covid-19: Child under 10 among 18 deaths, 11,453 new cases

Covid-19: Child under 10 among 18 deaths, 11,453 new cases

The numbers cover the week from Monday, February 27 to Sunday, March 5.

Mon, Mar 6

Covid-19: Child under 10 among 40 deaths, 9100 new cases

Covid-19: Child under 10 among 40 deaths, 9100 new cases

Mon, Feb 27

Kiwis aged 30 plus able to get bivalent Covid booster from April

Kiwis aged 30 plus able to get bivalent Covid booster from April

Thu, Feb 23

Covid-19: Person in 20s among 24 deaths, 8220 cases

Covid-19: Person in 20s among 24 deaths, 8220 cases

Mon, Feb 20

Covid-19: Two people in 20s among 32 deaths, 8396 cases reported

Covid-19: Two people in 20s among 32 deaths, 8396 cases reported

Mon, Feb 13

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

17 injured in minibus, motorhome crash near Waitomo Caves

17 injured in minibus, motorhome crash near Waitomo Caves

18 mins ago

Ponga's immediate NRL future in doubt after latest concussion

0:28

Ponga's immediate NRL future in doubt after latest concussion

37 mins ago

Kiwis returning home snapping up West Coast businesses

Kiwis returning home snapping up West Coast businesses

56 mins ago

State of emergency ends tomorrow in Hawke’s Bay, Tairāwhiti

State of emergency ends tomorrow in Hawke’s Bay, Tairāwhiti

2:24pm

Kimmel takes aim at Smith slap during Oscars monologue

0:33

Kimmel takes aim at Smith slap during Oscars monologue

2:18pm

Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan emotional after first Oscar wins

Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan emotional after first Oscar wins
1
2
3
4
5
6