Covid-19: Two people in 30s among 22 deaths, 11,544 cases

Covid-19 cases continue to rise, with 11,544 new infections reported over the past week.

The numbers cover the week from Monday, March 6 to Sunday, March 12.

As at midnight Sunday, there were 190 people in hospital with the virus.

Five people were in an intensive care or high dependency unit as at midnight Sunday.

Twenty-two more people with the virus have died, including two who were in their 30s.

Of the 22 people who have died, two were in their 60s, five were in their 70s, eight were in their 80s and three were aged over 90.

Fifteen were men and seven were women.

Six were from the Auckland region, five were from Canterbury, two each were from the Lakes and MidCentral districts, and one each were from Northland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Hawke's Bay, the Wellington region, South Canterbury and the Southern District.

The number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, is 2560.

Last week's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (279), Auckland (3216), Waikato (740), Bay of Plenty (386), Lakes District (244), Hawke's Bay (345), MidCentral District (449), Whanganui (159), Taranaki (220), Tairāwhiti (81), Wairarapa (180), Capital and Coast (822), Hutt Valley (296), Nelson Marlborough (474), Canterbury (2063), West Coast (112), South Canterbury (184) and Southern District (1252).

The location of 42 cases is unknown.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 1644. The seven-day rolling average of RAT results is 2477.