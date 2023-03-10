Labour MP Tāmati Coffey announces political retirement

Labour MP Tāmati Coffey has announced he will retire from politics at the upcoming election.

Coffee spent six years representing Waiariki, as an electorate MP first and then on the Labour list.

Coffey's retirement statement

“After the birth of our second child, I’ve reprioritised where I want to put my energy and that’s into our two kids, Tūtānekai and Taitimu,” Coffey said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“From being with the Prime Minister and Minister Allan just this week seeing the Taupō town centre come to fruition with huge support from Ngati Tuwharetoa, to helping Eastern Bay whānau through Whakaari and launching free healthy lunches with then Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Kaitao Intermediate, we have delivered for Waiariki.

Read more: Sunday: Tim and Tāmati’s baby journey

“I will always be proud of being part of a Labour Government that genuinely works alongside and combines strengths with iwi and local communities to ensure all New Zealanders emerge stronger.

“It has been an amazing journey to have identified a real problem in New Zealand with my surrogacy reforms, one that has affected so many families and their whakapapa aspirations. I remain honoured to have worked with a wide variety of families with lived experience, and surrogacy experts to create modern laws for modern families that I hope will come to pass before the House rises.

“While I entered 2017, campaigning hard to help tackle our local housing crisis, we’ve since seen record investment in Māori and locally-led housing solutions, including papkainga from Rotorua to the Western Bay.

“For Rotorua alone, there’s also 260 more state houses, with 300 more on the way, half the amount of people in emergency housing than there was a year ago, and an active plan underway to exit emergency hotels.

“Congratulations Waiariki, this is the difference we have made together – thank you for the privilege,” he concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

A media release this afternoon said he will carry on being the Waiariki Labour list MP until the October election.

Speaking from Polyfest in Auckland today, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins gave hit thoughts on the announcement.

“Tāmati's indicated that he’s just become a dad for the second time and that that’s where his focus is at the moment. I absolutely respect that.”