Christchurch teen appears in court over dog walker stabbing

A Christchurch teenager accused of murdering a man walking his dog has appeared in the High Court today.

Bailey Messervy, 18, is on electronically monitored bail as he awaits trial.

He has entered a not guilty plea to a charge of murder.

Messervy was arrested after the victim, Nigel Wilson, was found with multiple stab wounds at a park in Bexley last November.

He was taken to hospital with critical injuries, where he later died.

Two women charged with being an accessory after the fact, both have interim name suppression.

The case will be back before the High Court in Christchurch on May 5. A trial date is set for next year.