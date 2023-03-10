New Zealand
1News

Christchurch teen appears in court over dog walker stabbing

By Donna-Marie Lever, 1News Reporter
11:50am
Bailey Messervy outside Christchurch High Court.

Bailey Messervy outside Christchurch High Court. (Source: 1News)

A Christchurch teenager accused of murdering a man walking his dog has appeared in the High Court today.

Bailey Messervy, 18, is on electronically monitored bail as he awaits trial.

He has entered a not guilty plea to a charge of murder.

Messervy was arrested after the victim, Nigel Wilson, was found with multiple stab wounds at a park in Bexley last November.

He was taken to hospital with critical injuries, where he later died.

Two women charged with being an accessory after the fact, both have interim name suppression.

The case will be back before the High Court in Christchurch on May 5. A trial date is set for next year.

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyCrime and Justice

SHARE

More Stories

Woman allegedly rams police car while fleeing near Te Awamutu

Woman allegedly rams police car while fleeing near Te Awamutu

The 26-year-old faces charges including shoplifting, aggravated assault and dangerous driving.

1:10pm

Another Canterbury student contracts meningococcal disease

Another Canterbury student contracts meningococcal disease

Te Whatu Ora has confirmed the latest case, which is the second in 24 hours and the fourth in the Canterbury region this year.

8:30pm

Artist battles ex-husband for copyright ownership of her works

Artist battles ex-husband for copyright ownership of her works

8:15pm

2:08

Trolley left atop Otago bridge, causes 'major disruptions'

Trolley left atop Otago bridge, causes 'major disruptions'

5:10pm

No parole for those who violently attack first responders – ambo bosses

No parole for those who violently attack first responders – ambo bosses

3:28pm

Mother of Canterbury meningococcal case shares message to students

Mother of Canterbury meningococcal case shares message to students

2:47pm

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Robert Blake, actor acquitted in wife's killing, dies at 89

Robert Blake, actor acquitted in wife's killing, dies at 89

44 mins ago

Labour MP Tāmati Coffey announces political retirement

Labour MP Tāmati Coffey announces political retirement

47 mins ago

'All for it': Parents react to upcoming teachers' strike

'All for it': Parents react to upcoming teachers' strike

54 mins ago

Black Caps fire back on morning of day two against Sri Lanka

Black Caps fire back on morning of day two against Sri Lanka

55 mins ago

US man gets 42 years for burning cross to intimidate neighbours

US man gets 42 years for burning cross to intimidate neighbours

1:13pm

Full video: Hipkins speaks from Polyfest in Auckland

Full video: Hipkins speaks from Polyfest in Auckland
1
2
3
4
5
6