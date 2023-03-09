Elliot earns debut call-up as All Whites squad named for China

Wellington Phoenix defender Callan Elliot has earned his first All Whites selection as part of the squad announced today for this month's home games against China.

Interim coach Darren Bazeley announced his 24-man squad this afternoon for the two upcoming games, naming Elliot along with recalls for Alex Rufer and Europe-based Max Mata for the first time since 2019. Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood is also in.

"All of the players can't wait for the opportunity to play at home again, this time for a full FIFA window," Bazeley said.

"The players had a taste of playing on home soil last year vs Australia and are looking forward to once again playing in front of our home fans, both in Auckland and down in Wellington.

"This series gives us the opportunity to start the new World Cup cycle off and get our home fans excited about what is to come for this squad."

Bazeley said Elliot's call up was on the back of a great season for the Phoenix.

"He is a player I know well from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic campaign so it will be great to see him in the full All Whites environment," he said.

"I'm also pleased to bring Max Mata and Alex Rufer back after a long time away.

"Max is a player in form over in Ireland, having recently scored a league hattrick, and Alex has obviously now fully recovered after a long time out with injury and is in good form with the Phoenix."

Chris Wood pursues the ball against Costa Rica. (Source: Photosport)

Sarpreet Singh and Ryan Thomas will miss the series to allow them more time to continue their recovery from injury while Bill Tuiloma and Ben Waine have been left out after discussions due to club commitments.

Waine is currently fighting for his place at new club Plymouth Argyle, who have a league game during the international window and are chasing a promotion place, plus he is in contention to be involved in the EFL Trophy Final at Wembley Stadium against Bolton Wanderers in early April.

Meanwhile, Tuiloma has recently completed a move to MLS side Charlotte FC so will stay with his new team.

"Both Ben Waine and Bill Tuiloma were disappointed not to be able to take part in this window but from discussions with them both I'm happy that it is the right decision for their individual club careers, and they have both committed to future international windows.

"These are exciting times for this young squad, so I know everyone involved in the team can't wait to get started."

The All Whites play China on Thursday March 23 at Mt Smart Stadium and on Sunday March 26 at Sky Stadium, Wellington.

All Whites squad

Goalkeepers: Stefan Marinovic, Oli Sail

Defenders: Kyle Adams, Michael Boxall, Liberato Cacace, Callan Elliot, Dane Ingham, Tim Payne, Nando Pijnaker, Tommy Smith, Deklan Wynne

Midfielders: Joe Bell, Matt Garbett, Cam Howieson, Eli Just, Clayton Lewis, Alex Rufer, Marko Stamenic

Forwards: Kosta Barbarouses, Alex Greive, Max Mata, Callum McCowatt, Marco Rojas, Chris Wood