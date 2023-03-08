New Zealand
Polyfest makes its grand return after 4 years of disruptions

1:17pm

After four years of disruptions, Polyfest is back and better than ever.

Over the next four days, 181 groups from 55 secondary schools will take to the stage for the cultural festival in Manukau.

This year’s theme is ‘mana motuhake’, which translates into creating one’s own destiny.

"We’re so humbled. Really grateful to the weather as well and just really excited to see all our young people take to the stage again," Polyfest event director Seiuli Terri Leo-Mauu told Breakfast.

Leo-Mauu said this year is about "resetting and rebuilding" after years of cancellations.

"If we get to 50,000 to 60,000 people over the next four days, that’ll be awesome but we’re also going to be capturing some awesome people that’ll be watching us from home," she said.

She said while the students performing at the festival have had less time to prepare thanks to the Auckland Anniversary floods and Cyclone Gabrielle, "less time to prepare but less time doesn’t mean anything to the beautiful hearts and the minds and souls of these lovely young people".

"They’re all ready just to take to the stage and represent their culture, represent their families."

Among the highlights at this year's festival is the debut of their first Turkish group, as well as a guest performance from an Aborigine group from Australia.

