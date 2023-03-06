Why parallel Sydney streets recorded 20 degree temp difference

Two parallel streets in a Sydney neighbourhood have recorded a 20-degree difference in temperature, all because of shade.

It’s a powerful example of how important trees can be to beating the heat.

The amazing contrast was recorded two weeks ago on a Toongabbie street in Western Sydney.

The surface of Bulli Road, which doesn’t have much tree cover, reached 49 degrees.

However, only 100 metres away on Favell Road, which 9News reported is lined with mature shady trees, temperatures only reached 29 degrees.

Research from Doctors for the Environment highlighted it to promote greener neighbourhoods.

"People are dying from heart attacks and heat exhaustion and from complications of medications at high temperatures is happening a bigger scale than people realise. It's a silent killer," the organisation's Dr Cybele Dey said.

"Trees can be the difference between life and death."

Watch the 9News report above for more on the shady story.