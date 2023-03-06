Covid-19: Child under 10 among 18 deaths, 11,453 new cases

Covid-19 cases are again on the rise, with 11,453 new infections reported over the past week.

The numbers cover the week from Monday, February 27 to Sunday, March 5.

As at midnight Sunday, there were 177 people in hospital with the virus.

One person was in an intensive care or high dependency unit as at midnight Sunday.

Eighteen more people with the virus have died, including a child under 10 and a person in their in 20s.

Of the 18 people who have died, one was in their 40s, one was in their 50s, one was in their 60s, four were in their 70s, seven were in their 80s and two were aged over 90.

Twelve were men and six were women.

Six were from the Auckland region, two each were from Northland, Wellington and Canterbury, and one each were from Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Tairāwhiti, Taranaki, Whanganui and the Southern District.

The number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, is 2548.

Last week's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (282), Auckland (2775), Waikato (691), Bay of Plenty (383), Lakes District (249), Hawke's Bay (345), MidCentral District (453), Whanganui (167), Taranaki (218), Tairāwhiti (57), Wairarapa (167), Capital and Coast (874), Hutt Valley (359), Nelson Marlborough (454), Canterbury (2346), West Coast (134), South Canterbury (215) and Southern District (1251).

The location of 33 cases is unknown.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 1632. The seven-day rolling average of RAT results is 7004.