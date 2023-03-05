Kiwi creates miniature LA landmarks and sells them to the stars

By Mark Crysell, SUNDAY reporter

Kiwi, Kieran Wright, straight out of Napier, is making it big in Los Angeles by cutting the City of Angels down to size.

He creates meticulous miniature models of famous LA landmarks and sells them to the city’s most famous residents, Hollywood stars, rock gods and goddesses, the A-listers.

Household names like Ringo Starr, Christine Aguilera, Slash and Quentin Tarantino.

The buildings Kieran chooses are not the ones you would expect; burger joints, theatres, music venues and hotdog stands but they celebrate a golden age when the car was king and Los Angeles was the centre of the entertainment world.

Buildings that were built to catch the eye as you drove by with names that tweak the ear.

Architectural styles you may never have heard of, Googie, Dingbat and Programmatic - but you’ll know them when you see them.

Kieran lost his job during Covid and took the time during lockdown to teach himself learn how to make models.

It’s now his living but to many, it’s even more than that.

As Los Angeles paves over its past, replacing it with endless identical shopping malls and glass box buildings, Kieran has found a way to help preserve the city’s architectural heritage.