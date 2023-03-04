Number of animals killed at NZ rodeo events this summer climbs to four

All eyes are on the national rodeo finals this weekend, which could be one of the last events before the sport undergoes big rule changes.

A new animal code of welfare for rodeo is in the works but some animal advocates have already seen what's proposed.

"The leaked draft code spells the end for rodeo and this can't come soon enough for the animals used in rodeo," SAFE chief executive Debra Ashton said.

1News has been advised the death toll for the season is now four, after a bull broke its leg and had to be euthanised following the Mid Northern Rodeo in Northland last month.

President of the New Zealand Cowboys Association Lyall Cox admitted "yes, sadly a bull injured itself".

He said it was reported to MPI.

"We are looking forward to a great National Finals Rodeo at Outram [on Saturday] which is the culmination of a very competitive season," Cox said.

"The top eight contestants and animals in each of the eight events will compete for national honours."

He pointed out the rodeo will be run in full compliance with the Animal Welfare Act and will monitored by a veterinarian, MPI inspectors and animal welfare officers.

Cox said nearly all the rodeos this year have attracted bigger spectator crowds than in previous seasons.

MPI have not responded to a request for comment on progress towards a new welfare code but in a January statement told 1News a draft had been agreed upon by the National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee.

Targeted consultation was carried out in January and February.

"The review is in its early stages and a draft code is still be developed for public consultation," Cox said.

SAFE is clear on its position — "Using animals for rodeo is unnecessary and flies in the face of our animal welfare legislation that says animals must be handled in ways that minimise the likelihood of unreasonable or unnecessary pain or distress," Ashton said.

"This is impossible in rodeo and the tragic death of yet another animal is proof of that."