Cut-off Hawke's Bay community thrives on home baking and yoga

After Cyclone Gabrielle claimed its only bridge, the small Hawke's Bay community of Dartmoor may as well be a far-off island.

Now surviving completely on their own with barely any power, internet or phone coverage, residents are far from dissuaded and have made themselves a remarkable new world.

A cable-guided river crossing or helicopter ride are the only ways into Dartmoor, where the community gathers at the internet cafe (Starlink), takes part in 4pm yoga, and visits the "Five Square" for grocery needs – all for free.

"We're doing everything we can to look after our mental health in this situation, which is really important," said Sarah Grant, a resident who only moved in eight weeks ago. "It's been an amazing way to meet new people in the community. Not quite what I had in mind!"

The people of Dartmoor have been able to handle everything all on their own – everything except for building a new bridge.

ADVERTISEMENT

With outside help yet to knock on the community's door, they hope someone on the other side of the raging torrents can lend them a hand.

To find out more about the Dartmoor locals continuing to thrive during trying times, watch the full story in the video above.