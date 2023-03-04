Cut-off Hawke's Bay community thrives on home baking and yoga

After Cyclone Gabrielle claimed its only bridge, the small Hawke's Bay community of Dartmoor may as well be a far-off island.
Now surviving completely on their own with barely any power, internet or phone coverage, residents are far from dissuaded and have made themselves a remarkable new world.
A cable-guided river crossing or helicopter ride are the only ways into Dartmoor, where the community gathers at the internet cafe (Starlink), takes part in 4pm yoga, and visits the "Five Square" for grocery needs – all for free.
To find out more about the Dartmoor locals continuing to thrive during trying times, watch the full story in the video above.
