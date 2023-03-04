New Zealand
1News

Cut-off Hawke's Bay community thrives on home baking and yoga

34 mins ago

After Cyclone Gabrielle claimed its only bridge, the small Hawke's Bay community of Dartmoor may as well be a far-off island.

Now surviving completely on their own with barely any power, internet or phone coverage, residents are far from dissuaded and have made themselves a remarkable new world.

A cable-guided river crossing or helicopter ride are the only ways into Dartmoor, where the community gathers at the internet cafe (Starlink), takes part in 4pm yoga, and visits the "Five Square" for grocery needs – all for free.

"We're doing everything we can to look after our mental health in this situation, which is really important," said Sarah Grant, a resident who only moved in eight weeks ago. "It's been an amazing way to meet new people in the community. Not quite what I had in mind!"

The people of Dartmoor have been able to handle everything all on their own – everything except for building a new bridge.

With outside help yet to knock on the community's door, they hope someone on the other side of the raging torrents can lend them a hand.

To find out more about the Dartmoor locals continuing to thrive during trying times, watch the full story in the video above.

New ZealandHawke's BayWeather News

SHARE

Latest

Popular

18 mins ago

Severe tropical cyclone Kevin hits already-devastated Vanuatu

Severe tropical cyclone Kevin hits already-devastated Vanuatu

34 mins ago

Cut-off Hawke's Bay community thrives on home baking and yoga

5:48

Cut-off Hawke's Bay community thrives on home baking and yoga

41 mins ago

Hamish Kerr at national championships and ready to soar

1:47

Hamish Kerr at national championships and ready to soar

55 mins ago

Alex Murdaugh's fall from grace ends in life sentence for murder

Alex Murdaugh's fall from grace ends in life sentence for murder

6:21am

One dead after bus, car crash in Lower Hutt

One dead after bus, car crash in Lower Hutt

6:08am

Number of animals killed at NZ rodeo events this summer climbs to four

Number of animals killed at NZ rodeo events this summer climbs to four
1
2
3
4
5
6