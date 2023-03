A magnitude 6.6 earthquake has struck off the coast of the northern island of Vanuatu this morning.

The quake struck at 5.04am local time (7.04am NZT) at a depth of 10km and was centred 80km west south west of Port Olry, the US Geological Survey said.

It comes as the islands are battered by both Tropical Cyclone Judy and Tropical Cyclone Kevin.