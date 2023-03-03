James Shaw says National hung candidate 'out to dry' at climate protest

Climate Change Minister and Green party co-leader James Shaw said the National party strung a candidate "out to dry" after she copped heckling from a School Strike 4 Climate protest at Parliament today.

National's candidate for the Remutaka electorate Emma Chatterton addressed the crowd on the forecourt of Parliament on Friday afternoon, but much of her speech was drowned out by chants of "climate denier".

The chant was led by one woman in the crowd, but was swiftly picked up by others.

Similar chants greeted Labour MP Ginny Andersen, before two School Strike 4 Climate representatives were seen to approach the main instigator.

Speaking to media after the protest, Shaw said he believed the National party had "completely strung their candidate [Chatterton] out to dry".

ADVERTISEMENT

"It astonishes me that they couldn't find a single sitting member of parliament to come out and represent the views of their party, and they left it to a brand new candidate, and I think that's appalling behaviour on their behalf."

He said it struck him as "odd" the National party was trying to "reposition" itself as taking climate change seriously but could not produce a single MP to speak to School Strike 4 Climate protesters.

Asked if he thought the crowd's response to Chatterton was appropriate, Shaw said the National Party had "a pretty bad record when it comes to action on climate change".

"It doesn't surprise me that that kind of frustration was flowing through."

School Strike 4 Climate protest in Wellington. (Source: 1News)

He said he could understand the frustration, but when asked if he thought Chatterton's treatment was fair he said he was not comfortable with it.

"When you're in politics there are moments when people get rowdy... it sort of comes with the territory."

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaw said climate denialism was "embedded in the National party".

"As a country, we can't afford that."

National responds

A National Party spokesperson said neither of its Wellington-based MPs were available.

"Rather than fly someone in, National's Remutaka candidate spoke on the party's behalf."

The spokesperson said climate change is an area Chatterton is "passionate about", stating she was happy to address the protest.

"It's disappointing that some members of the protest decided to abuse her but this is a really important issue and National will continue to show up and engage on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

"National is fully committed to emissions targets including net zero by 2050."

Chatterton will go head-to-head with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins for the Remutaka seat in October. He currently holds the seat.