New Zealand
1News

Storefronts smashed, goods stolen from Invercargill shops

11:45am
CCTV showing Invercargill robbery suspect.

CCTV showing Invercargill robbery suspect. (Source: Supplied)

Police are searching for a suspect after a series of Invercargill smash-and-grab robberies early yesterday morning.

The incidents began when a grey Subaru Legacy sedan was stolen from outside a Tweed Street address.

"This vehicle was subsequently involved in four burglaries between approximately 5.15am and 5.40am," Detective Constable Pete Smallfield said.

"These were at commercial addresses on Yarrow Street, Leven Street, Herbert Street, and Windsor Street.

"A person dressed in all black, armed with a screwdriver or similar tool, has smashed storefront windows and stolen property from these businesses, including a selection of perfumes, colognes, puffer jackets and fleece pullovers."

The Subaru was then found outside a Scandrett Street address, off Bluff Road.

Police this morning released a CCTV image of the alleged suspect and appealed to the public for help.

"Anyone with information about the identity of the person in the video is asked to contact police by calling 105."

New ZealandCrime and JusticeSouthland

SHARE

Latest

Popular

1 min ago

Rob Campbell says sackings about co-governance, not LinkedIn posts

7:28

Rob Campbell says sackings about co-governance, not LinkedIn posts

17 mins ago

BREAKING

Police release fresh appeal for man missing after Cyclone Gabrielle

1:06

Police release fresh appeal for man missing after Cyclone Gabrielle

20 mins ago

Kiwis urged to be 'flexible' in fruit, veg choices after cyclone

Kiwis urged to be 'flexible' in fruit, veg choices after cyclone

38 mins ago

Home-again Warriors talking up NRL prospects

Home-again Warriors talking up NRL prospects

39 mins ago

'Significant' eye injury caused by avo company's oversights

'Significant' eye injury caused by avo company's oversights

50 mins ago

Explosive found in bag checked onto Florida flight

Explosive found in bag checked onto Florida flight
1
2
3
4
5
6