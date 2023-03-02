Storefronts smashed, goods stolen from Invercargill shops

Police are searching for a suspect after a series of Invercargill smash-and-grab robberies early yesterday morning.

The incidents began when a grey Subaru Legacy sedan was stolen from outside a Tweed Street address.

"This vehicle was subsequently involved in four burglaries between approximately 5.15am and 5.40am," Detective Constable Pete Smallfield said.

"These were at commercial addresses on Yarrow Street, Leven Street, Herbert Street, and Windsor Street.

"A person dressed in all black, armed with a screwdriver or similar tool, has smashed storefront windows and stolen property from these businesses, including a selection of perfumes, colognes, puffer jackets and fleece pullovers."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Subaru was then found outside a Scandrett Street address, off Bluff Road.

Police this morning released a CCTV image of the alleged suspect and appealed to the public for help.

"Anyone with information about the identity of the person in the video is asked to contact police by calling 105."