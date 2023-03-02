New Zealand
Roads closed around Dunedin Hospital after smoke smell

12:32pm
Fire truck.

Fire truck. (Source: istock.com)

Road closures are in place around Dunedin Hospital as fire crews investigate the smell of smoke.

Fire and Emergency NZ sent three crews after reports of people smelling smoke around 11.46am.

On arriving and confirming the smell, two additional crews were called in.

Fire fighters are currently moving through the hospital trying to locate the source of the smoke.

Fire and Emergency NZ Southern Shift manager Alex Norris says engines have blocked access to Frederick street and part of Cumberland street.

A staff member at the hospital told 1News the alarms have been turned off.

More to come...

