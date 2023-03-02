New Zealand
Man walks to hospital after being repeatedly stabbed in Wellington

7:25pm
Wellington Hospital (file image).

A man was stabbed multiple times in Wellington's Newtown early this morning, police say.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the "serious assault" on the 32-year-old that is "believed to have occurred in Newtown at around 4.30am on March 2."

"He appears to have made his way on foot to Wellington Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition," police said in a statement.

"The exact location of the assault is not yet known but is believed to have occurred close to the hospital, possibly around Mein, Daniell or Constable Streets."

The man, who is of Māori descent, is approximately 163cm tall and of a solid build, according to police.

"He was wearing red shoes, grey pants, and a blue checked shirt," police said.

People who saw the man walking towards the hospital, or who have any information about a fight or disorder in the area, have been urged to contact police on 105.

