3 arrested after man critically hurt at Auckland petrol station

Three people have been arrested after a man was left critically injured in an incident at an Auckland petrol station last night.

Armed police and ambulance services were called to the scene at a Gull petrol station on Clark Rd, in New Lynn, about 6.30pm, police said.

A man was been taken to Auckland City Hospital with critical injuries.

Police inquiries led to an address on Stewart Rd, Mt Albert, where three people were arrested.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Inquiries are ongoing into how exactly the man was injured.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police is urged to come forward.