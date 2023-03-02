New Zealand
1News

3 arrested after man critically hurt at Auckland petrol station

6:10am

Three people have been arrested after a man was left critically injured in an incident at an Auckland petrol station last night.

Armed police and ambulance services were called to the scene at a Gull petrol station on Clark Rd, in New Lynn, about 6.30pm, police said.

A man was been taken to Auckland City Hospital with critical injuries.

Police inquiries led to an address on Stewart Rd, Mt Albert, where three people were arrested.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Inquiries are ongoing into how exactly the man was injured.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police is urged to come forward.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

SHARE

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

Esk Valley vineyard co-owner: 'We won't live here again no way'

Esk Valley vineyard co-owner: 'We won't live here again no way'

26 mins ago

Greek transport minister resigns over train crash that killed 36

1:54

Greek transport minister resigns over train crash that killed 36

41 mins ago

Just Fontaine, who scored 13 goals at 1958 World Cup, dies

Just Fontaine, who scored 13 goals at 1958 World Cup, dies

58 mins ago

Ruby Tui among finalists for New Zealander of the Year

Ruby Tui among finalists for New Zealander of the Year

7:00am

BREAKING

China, Belarus presidents call for ceasefire in Ukraine

China, Belarus presidents call for ceasefire in Ukraine

6:49am

TikTok sets new default time limits for minors

TikTok sets new default time limits for minors
1
2
3
4
5
6