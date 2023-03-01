Tips to help with your flooding or cyclone insurance claims

With thousands of claims being made in the aftermath of cyclones and floods, these tips might help.

For starters, be patient. Insurers say they're prioritising urgent cases, so less urgent ones may take weeks or possibly months in order to be processed.

Receipts and photos

Don't panic if you don't have receipts for all lost or damaged items. Insurers won't necessarily require them, but any documentation and photos you do have, are helpful.

(Source: istock.com)

ADVERTISEMENT

Check that policy

Bear in mind that what you're covered for depends on your policy, so check it thoroughly.

You might be entitled to brand-new replacements, or you might get the depreciated value of items. In some cases, you can get a cash settlement, so if you're able, you could buy items in advance, knowing the money's coming.

In other cases, insurers may stipulate preferred suppliers.

Cover for accommodation

Many policies include cover for the likes of ruined food or temporary accommodation, even accommodation for pets.

File image of someone reading a document (Source: istock.com)

ADVERTISEMENT

Take note of the rules and limits around those accommodation payments, and if you're likely to be out of your home for a long period of time — budget wisely.

Also, check with your insurer — you may be able to tap into an accommodation allowance even if you're staying with friends or whānau.

Settlement options

If you're not happy with your settlement, you have some options:

The first port of call is your insurer, who'll have its own complaints and appeal process.

If your claim relates to your home, you can also contact the newly formed New Zealand Claims Resolution Service.

Auckland skyline in distance (file), (Source: 1News)

ADVERTISEMENT

You can also take a complaint about either home or contents cover to the Insurance Ombudsman.

Tips for the future

The events of the past month are a reminder of how important it is to regularly review your insurance.

Make sure you've got adequate coverage. We'd say do it every year. Consider chatting to a broker about getting the right kind of insurance and the amount of cover needed.

Check out online services for reviewing your insurance.

Rainy weather (file image). (Source: istock.com)

Finally, a lot of paperwork got lost in the floods, so, get in the habit of taking photos of receipts when you buy big-ticket items, so you have a digital record.