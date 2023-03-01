New Zealand
Nelson beach named one of the world's best by TripAdvisor

11:07am
People relax at Tahunanui Beach in Nelson.

People relax at Tahunanui Beach in Nelson. (Source: Getty)

Nelson's Tahunanui Beach has won praise from TripAdvisor in the 2023 edition of its annual best beaches awards.

No Kiwi spots made the top 25 in the website's world rankings but Tahunanui placed eighth in the South Pacific category.

The suburban spot is called the "best beach in the South Island" in its listing.

It's the second year in a row Tahunanui has made the cut, featuring alongside Kaiteriteri Beach in last year's South Pacific category.

The awards are based on ratings and reviews on the TripAdvisor website.

Cable Beach in Australia's Broome was named the South Pacific's best, with Brazil's Baia do Sancho taking out top spot in the world.

It comes after Auckland restaurants The Grove and Sails were named in 2022's list of the best fine dining restaurants in the world.

