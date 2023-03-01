New Zealand
Marae comes to the rescue of tourists stranded after hostel fire

37 mins ago
Tourists outside their hostel in Hamilton as emergency services respond to the fire.

Tourists outside their hostel in Hamilton as emergency services respond to the fire. (Source: NZ Police)

A late-night fire at a Hamilton hostel on Monday left dozens of tourists without beds - until a local marae offered a place for them to sleep.

Police staff trying to find accommodation for the tourists were running out of options, Senior Sergeant Chris McRae said.

"We had 46-48 tourists standing on the footpath with nowhere to go at midnight while the fire was being put out and they could not return.

"It looks like it will be shut for some time now due to damage," McRae added.

So, McRae called Kirikiriroa Maori Wardens head, Gloria Dornan, who contacted Hui Te Rangiora Marae.

Constable Mitch Maine and Constable Evan McLean give koha to kaumatua Dennis Rangi.

Constable Mitch Maine and Constable Evan McLean give koha to kaumatua Dennis Rangi. (Source: NZ Police)

Marae caretaker Dennis Rangi was woken up just after midnight and "promptly opened the Marae meeting house to provide a safe, comfortable space for the tourists to sleep", police said.

Police took the tourists to the marae, where they were met with mattresses, bedding and tea.

"Without Dennis and Gloria, we would still be looking for a place for the tourists to sleep," McRae said.

New ZealandHamilton and Waikato

