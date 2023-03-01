ANZ in hot water over Aussie privacy breach

ANZ's Australian operations could face hefty fines after a stunning privacy breach.

The company is in hot water after the confidential personal information of customers was found dumped in a Perth skip bin yesterday.

Scott Collins told the Today show that he found dozens of papers near Armadale Shopping Centre, with some of them "floating down the street".

"Worried wouldn't even be it. I would be outraged. It is simply not on," he said.

"These banks make so many billions of dollars in profit and they can't afford a shredder."

It's believed the papers have come from a recently shut down branch which is nearby.

Collins said the documents included bank statements, personal details, emails, transaction notes and account numbers.

"Anyone could have found this. It is ridiculous."

In a statement to Nine News, ANZ said it was "sorry this has occurred and is urgently investigating what happened".

The Australian bank could now face civil and criminal penalties plus fines of up to AU$50 million (NZ$54 million).