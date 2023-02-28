Tall Blacks finish strongly to chop down Cedars

The Tall Blacks came from behind to beat Lebanon 106-91 in Wellington last night, a dominant fourth quarter allowing them to pull away for their eighth win of the World Cup qualifiers.

New Zealand fell behind briefly in the third quarter after a 58-50 halftime lead, but an improved defence and Hyrum Harris’ 10 fourth-quarter points got them home.

Isaac Fotu led all scorers for the Kiwis with 23 points and 7 rebounds on 10/12 shooting, while Jordan Ngatai 21 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists while shooting 5/6 from downtown.

Reuben Te Rangi was also hot from behind the arc, sinking 5/8 triples for his 21 points. Harris had another strong game off the bench with 14 points and 8 rebounds (6/6 free throws), with Tohi Smith-Milner adding 12 on 4/6 shooting.

For the Cedars, Amir Saoud impressed with his 28 points, while Sergio El Darwich added 25 and Gerard Hadidian chipped in with 15 points and 5 rebounds.

This win gives New Zealand sole possession of first place in Group E of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers, which bodes well for the FIBA World Cup seeding draw at the end of April.

Stats:

New Zealand 106 – Fotu 23 PTS & 7 REB | Ngatai 21 PTS & 6 AST & 6 REB | Te Rangi 21 PTS | Smith-Milner 12 PTS & 5 REB | Harris 14 PTS & 8 REB | Britt 7 PTS & 5 AST | Rusbatch 5 PTS | Rodger 3 PTS & 6 AST

Lebanon 91 – Sauod 28 PTS | Sergio El Darwich 25 PTS | Gerard Hadidian 15 PTS & 5 REB | Hayk Gyokchyan 9 PTS | Mansour 8 PTS

Quarter scores: 30-20, 58-50, 84-80, 106-91.