Sadowski-Synnott snares silver at slopestyle world champs

Kiwi snowboarding sensation Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has won silver at the slopestyle world championships in Georgia overnight, with only a history-making run able to stop her from taking home another gold.

The 21-year-old was the top qualifier for the final, meaning she was the final athlete to drop in for each of the two runs.

Her first run was one full of style, including a technical jump section with a switch back 900 into a frontside 1080 and finishing with a backside 1080. She was rewarded with a score of 88.78, putting her into the gold medal position at the end of the first round.

Her score held until the second-to-last rider, 16-year-old Mia Brookes of Great Britain, made history, becoming the first woman to land a cab double cork 1440 in competition, giving her a score that jumped her into the gold medal spot.

Sadowski-Synnott tried her best to match Brookes on her final attempt, but it wasn't to be.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott won silver at the slopestyle world championships in Georgia. (Source: Snow Sports NZ)

The Kiwi rider gave her props to Brookes.

“Mia is leading snowboarding competition at the moment, especially on the jumps. She is competing on the World Cup circuit at the moment and pushing all of us girls to ride our best.”

Fellow Kiwi Lyon Farrell competed in the men's finals, finishing in ninth place, a career best at the world championships for the 24-year-old.