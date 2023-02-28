New Zealand
Seven Sharp

Dog handler with canine allergy to represent NZ at world's biggest dog show

9:10pm

Dog handler Charly Houtos loves her doggy friends. She has eight of them at home, each with a name and a personality. But there's a catch: she's allergic to dogs.

Despite her allergy, Houtos has pursued her passion for dog handling and won the national junior title in October.

She said she takes antihistamines and eye drops when handling dogs.

Now she is preparing to represent New Zealand at Crufts, the world's largest and most celebrated dog show — held annually in England.

In England, Charly will compete against contestants from 40 other countries with a new dog she will have just met.

"It'll be pretty full on," she told Seven Sharp.

To see Houtos' dog handling skills in action, click on the video above.

