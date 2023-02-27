Volunteers restoring historic, flood-damaged Hawke's Bay church

Cyclone-ravaged Esk Valley's historic church may be able to be saved, despite being inundated by silt.

Sunday would normally be a busy time at the Hawke's Bay community's 102-year-old memorial church.

But this week, parishioners found silt covering the floor and generations-old pews upturned by floodwaters.

"It took an hour and a half to dig out the front door, and we came into this church not knowing what we'd find," said Linda Paterson, an Esk Valley local who was married at the church's altar.

"We've had six family weddings here."

ADVERTISEMENT

The community has come to the church's aid, with 40 volunteers attempting to restore the proud sanctuary.

Outside, ruined bibles and hymn books have been dumped, along with the organ Paterson's mother played — now "completely clogged with mud", said Paterson.

Treasured church records of christenings and weddings are now sealed shut.

"Hopefully we can hold on to some of the history, maybe some of the families can come and give us some of the history as well and we can put it all together again," churchgoer Christabel Handley said, becoming emotional.

Some treasures were able to be lifted from the silt, and the building itself is structurally sound.

Locals are now looking forward to its restoration.

"It's stood here for 102 years and its withstood the 1931 earthquake, it's had a fire. It withstood the 1938 flood," Paterson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I just think of the day that we have our first church service here and the joy that that will bring.

"It's just going to be the most amazing day and I really look forward to that."