Top UK artists snub chance to perform at King Charles' coronation

Harry Styles, Spice Girls and Sir Elton John have all turned down an approach to perform at King Charles' coronation concert.

A huge musical extravaganza is set to take place at Windsor Castle on 7 May, the day after the monarch formally takes the throne, but the former One Direction hunk is "tied up" with other commitments and the king's top choice Elton will be in Europe as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Bizarre column: “Organisers are working against the clock to pull together an exciting line-up but have hit a series of challenges.

“Elton John was top of Charles’ list but due to his European tour, which sees him performing in Germany the Friday before then again soon after the Windsor concert, he isn’t able to make the dash to the UK work.

“Meanwhile, man-of-the-moment Harry Styles is also tied up with touring and unable to get key band members together as they’ll be on much-needed downtime.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A proposed full Spice Girls reunion is off as they are unable to commit to the show because the five individual members, Mel B, Melanie C, Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton, are too busy with their individual pursuits to fit in rehearsals.

Take That are due to headline the concert, though a proposed reunion with Robbie Williams won't be happening, while Kylie and Dannii Minogue, Lionel Richie, and Andrew Lloyd Webber are also going to be involved.

In addition, Troublemaker singer Olly Murs is also in talks to perform.

The source added: “Olly has such stage presence and a huge fanbase, he’d be a great addition.”

News of Harry, Elton and the Spice Girls' absence comes a week after it was revealed both Adele and Ed Sheeran have also turned down the royal gig due to other commitments.