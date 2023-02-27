Sydney's Pride makeover comes with 'rainbow-washing' business caution

Over the past few days, Sydney has been playing host to the 45th Mardi Gras and World Pride celebrations.

The two events are the cornerstone of the calendar for the rainbow community, and will see more than 500,000 people flock to the city.

The increase in people isn’t the only noticeable thing though, with businesses across Sydney coating themselves in sparkles, rainbows and glitter.

This year has seen several examples including; Zambrero becoming Glambrero, liquor store BWS becoming BWYASSS, and the Australian Museum’s shark display getting a rainbow makeover.

However, there are some criticisms that companies are just making a cash-grab, commonly known as “rainbow-washing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Culture writer Michael Sun told 1News that there are more examples this year than ever before.

“I feel like even walking around there are so many god-awful puns happening in Sydney right now,” he said.

“I’m talking AMPOL which is a petrol station (that) has rebranded as GLAMPOL.”

1News' Andrew Macfarlane with the Australian Museum's rainbow shark (Source: 1News)

He said it’s pretty clear that businesses need to put their money where their mouths are.

“If companies actually prove their support and (that) they’re not just doing it as a cash grab to get queer audiences into their businesses, that’s how companies can avoid the rainbow-washing allegation.”

1News spoke to members of the rainbow community who were soaking up the atmosphere on Oxford Street.

ADVERTISEMENT

One person said that they thought the fact that corporates wanted to get on board was a promising sign of progress.

“I think they’ve realised now that they have to be altruistic and authentic about it because we can see through that, and as loud as hate is, love is going to be louder.”

The value of the rainbow dollar

Experts say that the rainbow community represents a significant opportunity for businesses too.

Auckland University business school marketing expert Bodo Lang told 1News it’s “a huge market.”

“I think the primary one really is giving themselves an image that is likeable, particularly to the rainbow community, and then that might inspire the rainbow community to buy more of the products of that company.”

Zambrero's rainbow makeover (Source: 1News)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lang said ideally companies can get to a place where their support should be assumed, and not something that needs to be marketed.

“I think what it really needs to happen is that these types of initiatives are actually not just skin deep, but they're bone deep,” he said.

“If companies want to be seen as being authentic and likeable, I think they need to be, you know, really adopting those values all year round, and from top to bottom.”