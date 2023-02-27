Former National MP dies with family at bedside after cancer battle

Former National MP and justice reform advocate Chester Borrows has died after a battle with cancer. He was 65.

He was elected as the MP for Whanganui for four terms — retiring at the 2017 general election.

Borrows was diagnosed with terminal cancer last year, and his health had deteriorated in the past several weeks. A Givealittle page had been set up for his treatment.

"Unfortunately, the drug treatment has been stopped as it was not working, and Chester is now seriously ill, and the prognosis is sadly bad," friend David Bennett wrote.

"I will try to keep you all updated in future days, but your support has allowed all his family to return home to be with him now."

ADVERTISEMENT

Rotorua MP Todd McClay described Borrows as a "very genuine and caring person" with a "real passion for justice".

"He probably cared more about the public, and public service, than himself."

McClay said Borrows won a seat that was usually difficult for National to win and held it.

"I know the people of Whanganui will miss him just as much as many of his colleagues will."

McClay added Borrows would be remembered as a great local MP who "put everything he had into his job" and was a true family man.

Under the last National government, Borrows served several roles, including as Courts Minister, Associate Justice Minister, and Parliament's Deputy Speaker.

Borrows had a long and varied career before entering politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

He worked as a police officer for 24 years — receiving a Queen's Commendation for Brave Conduct for attempting to arrest an armed murderer.

The former MP had also worked as a lawyer and an archdeacon in the Anglican Church.

After leaving Parliament, Borrows was appointed by the Labour-led coalition government to lead a justice advisory reform working group in 2018.

In the past year, Borrows butted heads with National leader Christopher Luxon's proposal to introduce military boot camps and electronic monitoring for youth offenders.