Camilla reportedly to be known as Queen rather than Queen Consort

Buckingham Palace reportedly plans to officially describe Camilla as Queen rather than Queen Consort.

The 75-year-old royal is likely to have her title changed after King Charles' coronation in London in May.

A source told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: "There’s a view in the Palace that Queen Consort is cumbersome, and it might be simpler for Camilla to be known just as the Queen when the time is right."

The rumoured change was recently hinted at when Camilla launched the Queen’s Reading Room - without the Consort - when she changed the name of her charity.

The organisation was previously known as the Duchess of Cornwall's Reading Room.

The insider added: "The Reading Room was a sign of that. Her Majesty is the Queen, after all.

"Prince Philip was Prince Consort officially, but he wasn’t known as Prince Consort. The Queen would, of course, still be Queen Consort, so the Palace, of course, wouldn’t stop anyone calling Her Majesty that if they so chose."

In 2022, meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth announced that Camilla would be known as Queen Consort when Charles became king.

The late monarch - who died in September, aged 96 - confirmed her wish in a message marking the 70th anniversary of her reign.

She said at the time: "I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support.

"I remain eternally grateful for and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me. And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes king, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."