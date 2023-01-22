New details of King Charles' coronation released

Britain's King Charles III. (Source: Associated Press)

New details of King Charles III's coronation have been released, with a number of events planned to commemorate the occasion.

The coronation weekend will be between Saturday, May 6 and Monday, May 8 (UK time), with the coronation itself taking place on Saturday and "further opportunities for people to come together in celebration of the historic occasion" in the UK after that.

The coronation service for King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will be held at Westminster Abbey. The pair will then leave the Abbey in "the Coronation Procession", a large ceremonial procession to Buckingham Palace including other royals.

At Buckingham Palace, the King and Queen Consort will appear on the balcony with other members of the royal family.

On Sunday (UK time), a special "Coronation Concert" will be held at Windsor Castle and a "Coronation Big Lunch, at which neighbours and communities are invited to share food and fun together, will take place across the country on the same date".

The concert will feature global music icons and world-class stars, a statement from Buckingham Palace said.

Several thousand tickets will be made available to the UK public through a ballot held by the BBC.

A special Coronation Choir will also be assembled for the event, "created from the nation's keenest community choirs and amateur singers from across the United Kingdom, such as Refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ singing groups and deaf signing choirs".

King Charles III, center, Camilla, the Queen Consort, right, and Gareth Southgate, England football manager, left, in Manchester this weekend. (Source: Associated Press)

They'll be joined by a virtual choir of singers from across the Commonwealth, before "the centrepiece of the Coronation Concert, 'Lighting up the Nation', will see the country join together in celebration as iconic locations across the United Kingdom are lit up".

On Monday, May 8 "the Big Help Out" will see people encouraged to try volunteering.

"The aim of The Big Help Out is to use volunteering to bring communities together and create a lasting volunteering legacy from the Coronation Weekend," the palace's statement read.

"Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort hope the Coronation Weekend will provide an opportunity to spend time and celebrate with friends, families and communities across the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth."