Photos: Homes damaged after tornado rips through Waihi Beach

Photos have captured the destruction to homes and powerlines in Waihi Beach following a tornado this morning.

There are 2487 properties without power in the area, outages started just before 8am.

Fire and Emergency said no injuries have been reported at this stage.

"We have a new visitor in our property at the moment, a roof!" said one local, Margaret Rowe, whose neighbour's roof had landed on their section.

Rowe described the tornado as "horrific" but said everyone in the community has come together.

Police said members of the public are asked to to avoid Seaforth Rd in Waihi Beach while emergency services respond to "a weather-related incident".

They said parts of the road are blocked.

A further release will be issued when the area is safe to access, police added.