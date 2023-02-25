New Zealand
1News

Photos: Homes damaged after tornado rips through Waihi Beach

1:34pm
Debris covers a driveway in Waihi following the tornado.
The roof of a home damaged by the tornado.
A tornado in Waihi this morning has caused damage to homes and powerlines.
A trampoline completely destroyed by a tornado in Waihi.
Homes in Waihi have been left damaged following a tornado this morning.
The roof of a home damaged by the tornado.
Houses have been damaged after a tornado in Waihi this morning.
Debris covers a driveway in Waihi following the tornado. (Source: 1News)

Photos have captured the destruction to homes and powerlines in Waihi Beach following a tornado this morning.

There are 2487 properties without power in the area, outages started just before 8am.

Fire and Emergency said no injuries have been reported at this stage.

"We have a new visitor in our property at the moment, a roof!" said one local, Margaret Rowe, whose neighbour's roof had landed on their section.

Rowe described the tornado as "horrific" but said everyone in the community has come together.

Police said members of the public are asked to to avoid Seaforth Rd in Waihi Beach while emergency services respond to "a weather-related incident".

They said parts of the road are blocked.

A further release will be issued when the area is safe to access, police added.

New ZealandWeather NewsNatural DisastersHamilton and Waikato

SHARE

Latest

Popular

0 min ago

Weapons supervisor to plead not guilty in fatal Rust shooting

Weapons supervisor to plead not guilty in fatal Rust shooting

37 mins ago

Biden unveils new Ukraine weapons package, Russia sanctions

Biden unveils new Ukraine weapons package, Russia sanctions

2:17pm

Vehicles stolen, woman assaulted in 2 separate Waikato robberies

Vehicles stolen, woman assaulted in 2 separate Waikato robberies

1:43pm

Weather warnings, highway closures in North Island after heavy rainfall

Weather warnings, highway closures in North Island after heavy rainfall

1:34pm

Photos: Homes damaged after tornado rips through Waihi Beach

0:26

Photos: Homes damaged after tornado rips through Waihi Beach

1:10pm

King Charles hails 'courage and resilience' of Ukraine

King Charles hails 'courage and resilience' of Ukraine
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Vehicles stolen, woman assaulted in 2 separate Waikato robberies

Weather warnings, highway closures in North Island after heavy rainfall

Mangawhai hit by heavy rain, forecasted to move to Hawke's Bay

Full video: Hipkins speaks from Muriwai fire station