Vehicles stolen, woman assaulted in 2 separate Waikato robberies

Police are searching for a group of thieves after two vehicles were stolen in separate robberies in Lake Puketirini, near Huntly.

The first robbery occurred on February 18 when the owner of a Nissan Navara Ute, parked by the lake, was approached by a large group of people between 1am and 2.30am.

The group verbally threatened the man before taking his ute, Detective Sergeant Simon Evans said.

Anyone who saw any suspicious vehicles or people around this timeframe has been asked to call 105, quoting file number 230219/7104.

The second robbery took place after a woman parked her BMW 318i saloon at Lake Puketirini when she too was approached by a group of people after 10.30pm on February 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

They allegedly threatened her before pulling her from the vehicle and assaulting her, then stole her car.

The woman walked to Rotowaro Rd, where she was helped by a passing driver and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone who saw suspicious or unusual activity around the time of the woman's assault has been asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 230224/8136.

"The car of the male victim has been recovered, however enquiries are ongoing to locate the woman's BMW," Evans said.

"These crimes will not be tolerated, and Police are committed to ensuring that those responsible will be held to account."

Police ask for any Information or footage, such as dash-cam video, of either of robbery to be reported.